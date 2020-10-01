To the Editor:

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses who rallied during this difficult time and helped make their second annual Tee Off 4 Hope Golf Tourney a success, despite the pressures of the Pandemic. Held at the Paris Hill Country Club on September 11, the event raised $5,000 for the CRCofWM.

Diane Madden

Executive Director

Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine

