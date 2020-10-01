Social media accounts:

www.kenmorse.org; Instagram: KenMorseForMaineHouse; Facebook: KenMorseforMaine

Occupation:

Retired community organizer

Education:

Wesleyan University

Community Organizations:

Maine Network of Community Food Councils; Center for Ecology Based Economy; Community Food Matters Food Council; Maine Peoples Alliance; Western Foothills Land Trust

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Gardening, hiking, reading, homesteading, travel

Family status:

Domestic artner

Years in the Legislature: 0

Committee assignments (if elected):

Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Energy, Utilities and Technology

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine is doing a good job dealing with COVID-19. Moody’s just said Maine now has 93% of the economy it had before the virus.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Maine needs to close tax loopholes and make its tax code more equitable. Both Maine and the nation need to close the wealth gap. Wealth inequity negates economic and political democracy.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

People and policies matter much more to me than party. Everyone counts, no exceptions. Strengthen the common good, the social contract that serves everyone in all our diversity.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Creating a vision and plan for climate actions based on our natural resources, our rugged individualism and work ethic, that leads to good green jobs.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I find great civility talking with local folks. Power and money corrupt civility. I learn from talking to folks with opposing views, and believe we can disagree without being disagreeable.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

We need to build back our economy better, fairer and greener. We need to rebuild our infrastructure for health, education, internet and energy while reducing dependence on carbon.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: