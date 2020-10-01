100 Years Ago: 1920

The newest thing in suits has an apron muff, which is not as bad as it sounds. In fact, it Is quite a novel and attractive addition to a suit, and has the advantage of doing away with the necessity of carrying a muff. One new suit in a reindeer duvetyn had a fetching high collar of dark brown fur, so made that it could be turned back from the throat, and a curved “apron” or “pocket” of fur deep enough for the hands at the bottom of the coat in front. The effect was very good. Another muff suit had a deep fur pocket on each side of the coat, like regular pockets. The long fur collar, made like the fur ties was detachable and could be worn with a separate dress. The coats of these suits are especially lined and though not bulky in the least are warm enough for any but extremely

cold winter days.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Raymond C. Sirois has accepted the chairmanship of the 1970 Charity Ball. Held annually under the auspices of the Central Maine General Hospital’s Woman’s Hospital Association it has traditionally opened the twin cities’ social season for the past 69 years. 1970’s Charity Ball will be held at the Lewiston Memorial Armory on Saturday evening, November 21. Its theme? Mrs, Sirois explains that this year the Charity Ball has it all together—for “It’s A Mod World.”

25 Years Ago: 1995

It was a dry summer at the Norlands, home of the famed Washburn brothers, and the lack of rain severely blighted the crops. But the hay crop was good, so the animals will have plenty of feed and the family is going ahead with their annual Autumn Celebration just the same. After all, tradition is as important today as it was 125 years ago and, with the help of their neighbors, the huge living history estate will again be open to the public Saturday and Sunday to celebrate harvest. Site Supervisor Tom Adams and caretaker Ray Fleury, who both work as the Norlands farmers have been especially busy as they prepare the farm buildings and equipment for the weekend.

