NORWAY — Below is a listing of new books that are now available for loan at the Norway Memorial Library:
Fiction
Abbott, Jeff – Never Ask Me
Adair, Marina – RomeAntically Challenged
Adams, Lyssa Kay – The Bromance Book Club
Adrian, Emily – Everything Here is Under Control
Andrews, Donna – The Falcon Always Wings Twice
Atkins, Ace – The Revelators
Beanland, Rachel – Florence Adler Swims Forever
Bender, Aimee – The Butterfly Lampshade
Bowen, Rhys – The Last Mrs. Summer
Buckley, Christopher – Make Russia Great Again
Burke, Shannon – The Brother Year
Christie, Agatha – Cat Among Pigeons
Coulter, Catherine – Deadlock
Davis, Fiona – The Lions of Fifth Avenue
Davis, Lindsay – The Grove of the Caesars
Donoghue, Emma – The Pull of the Stars
Downing, Samantha – He Started It
Estleman, Loren D. – Indigo
Feldman, Ellen – Paris Never Leaves You
Foley, Lucy – The Guest List
Ford, Kelli Jo – Crooked Hallelujah
Franqui, Leah – Mother Land
Francis-Sharma – Book of the Little Axe
Freeman, Brian – Robert Ludlam’s The Bourne Evolution
Garcia Saenz, Eva – The Silence of the White City
Gibbon, Emma J. – Dark Blood Comes From the Feet
Giddings, Megan – Lakewood
Graham, Heather –
Deadly Touch
Seeing Darkness
Graham, Scott – Mesa Verde Victim
Hamilton, Glen Erik – A Dangerous Breed
Kellerman, Jonathan – Half Moon Bay
Landragin, Alex – Crossings
Lansdale, Joe R. – More Better Deals
Leilani, Raven – Luster
Li, Yiyun – Must I Go
Louis, Lia – Dear Emmie Blue
Lustbader, Eric Van – The Nemesis Manifesto
Macomber, Debbie – A Walk Along the Beach
Mallery, Susan – The Friendship List
McCorkle, Jill – Hieroglyphics
McClain, Lee Tobin – Reunion at the Shore
Mitchell, David – Utopia Avenue
Montclair, Allison – A Royal Affair
Murphy, Joni – Talking Animals
Nicholls, David – Sweet Sorrow
Rash, Ron – In the Valley
Reich, Christopher – The Palace
Robotham, Michael – When She Was Good
Rosenfelt, David – Muzzled
Serizawa, Asako – Inheritors
Silva, Daniel – The Order
Slaughter, Karin – The Silent Wife
McCall Smith, Alexander – The Geometry of Holding Hands
Thor, Brad – Near Dark
Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Orphan Collector
Woods, Sherryl – Feels like Family
Zinna, Diane – The All-Night Sun
Large Print:
Hilderbrand, Elin – 28 Summers
Isaacs, Susan – Takes One to Know One
Margolin, Phillip – A Reasonable Doubt
O’Nan, Stewart – Henry, Himself
Thayer, Nancy – A Nantucket Wedding
White, Randy Wayne – Salt River
