NORWAY — Below is a listing of new books that are now available for loan at the Norway Memorial Library:

Fiction

Abbott, Jeff – Never Ask Me

Adair, Marina – RomeAntically Challenged

Adams, Lyssa Kay – The Bromance Book Club

Adrian, Emily – Everything Here is Under Control

Andrews, Donna – The Falcon Always Wings Twice

Atkins, Ace – The Revelators

Beanland, Rachel – Florence Adler Swims Forever

Bender, Aimee – The Butterfly Lampshade

Bowen, Rhys – The Last Mrs. Summer

Buckley, Christopher – Make Russia Great Again

Burke, Shannon – The Brother Year

Christie, Agatha – Cat Among Pigeons

Coulter, Catherine – Deadlock

Davis, Fiona – The Lions of Fifth Avenue

Davis, Lindsay – The Grove of the Caesars

Donoghue, Emma – The Pull of the Stars

Downing, Samantha – He Started It

Estleman, Loren D. – Indigo

Feldman, Ellen – Paris Never Leaves You

Foley, Lucy – The Guest List

Ford, Kelli Jo – Crooked Hallelujah

Franqui, Leah – Mother Land

Francis-Sharma – Book of the Little Axe

Freeman, Brian – Robert Ludlam’s The Bourne Evolution

Garcia Saenz, Eva – The Silence of the White City

Gibbon, Emma J. – Dark Blood Comes From the Feet

Giddings, Megan – Lakewood

Graham, Heather –

Deadly Touch

Seeing Darkness

Graham, Scott – Mesa Verde Victim

Hamilton, Glen Erik – A Dangerous Breed

Kellerman, Jonathan – Half Moon Bay

Landragin, Alex – Crossings

Lansdale, Joe R. – More Better Deals

Leilani, Raven – Luster

Li, Yiyun – Must I Go

Louis, Lia – Dear Emmie Blue

Lustbader, Eric Van – The Nemesis Manifesto

Macomber, Debbie – A Walk Along the Beach

Mallery, Susan – The Friendship List

McCorkle, Jill – Hieroglyphics

McClain, Lee Tobin – Reunion at the Shore

Mitchell, David – Utopia Avenue

Montclair, Allison – A Royal Affair

Murphy, Joni – Talking Animals

Nicholls, David – Sweet Sorrow

Rash, Ron – In the Valley

Reich, Christopher – The Palace

Robotham, Michael – When She Was Good

Rosenfelt, David – Muzzled

Serizawa, Asako – Inheritors

Silva, Daniel – The Order

Slaughter, Karin – The Silent Wife

McCall Smith, Alexander – The Geometry of Holding Hands

Thor, Brad – Near Dark

Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Orphan Collector

Woods, Sherryl – Feels like Family

Zinna, Diane – The All-Night Sun

Large Print:

Hilderbrand, Elin – 28 Summers

Isaacs, Susan – Takes One to Know One

Margolin, Phillip – A Reasonable Doubt

O’Nan, Stewart – Henry, Himself

Thayer, Nancy – A Nantucket Wedding

White, Randy Wayne – Salt River

