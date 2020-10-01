LIVERMORE – Gayla V. Judd, 67, a resident of Livermore, passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 25, 1953, in Lewiston, the daughter of Kennard Mason and Mae (Libby) Mason. She graduated from Leavitt Area High School in 1972. On June 17, 1998, she married Kenneth Judd, at their home, on Long Pond in Livermore. She worked at Ricker Orchards for 31 years before retiring in 2015. She was a former member of the Future Homemakers of America. Gayla loved working in her flower gardens, watching the birds on her porch, decorating her home, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and she enjoyed completing many puzzles over the years. Her favorite times were spent at her home on the pond, having gatherings with her family and friends. She truly adored spending time with all of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Kenneth Judd of Livermore, her son, Christopher Talbot and his wife Jennifer of Jay, her stepdaughters; Monica Campbell and her husband Ben of Livermore and Angela Newcomb of Livermore, her grandchildren; Nathan, Brady, Caleb and Ashley, her sisters; Shirley Mahaney of Canton, Ann Morris of North Turner, Jean Tucker of Canton, Judy Gallop and her husband Richard of Monmouth, Marsha LaPlante and her husband Raoul of Livermore Falls, Meredith Biggs and her companion Leroy Hiscock of Turner, Margaret Blodgett of Jay and Joanne Keene and her husband Roger of North Turner, her brother Randy Mason and his wife Julie of North Turner, brother-in-law, Raymond Judd, her sisters-in-law; Vicky Mason, Rose Marie Mason, Marlene Haynes, Shirley Poulin and Pamela Smith and husband Michael Graham, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers; Jerald Mason and Robert Mason, her brother in laws; Henry Mahaney, Millard Morris, Philip Mason and Dort Biggs, her niece Kathy Hanson and her nephew Scott Mason. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Interment at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.