Liz Allen, communication and community outreach director for Auburn, hands a box of personal protective equipment, including masks and business relief information, to Julie Goff at Rogers’s Haircutters in Auburn on Thursday. Allen was part of a delegation, including Mayor Jason Levesque, that visited about 40 businesses to hand out PPE. The equipment and funding came from the state’s first round of “Keep ME Healthy” grants for municipalities. Levesque said there was “significant back order” for some equipment. The group focused on businesses with walk-in clientele, and “doubled up” equipment for restaurants and hair salons. Auburn businesses can contact Allen directly at City Hall for more information on relief funding and PPE. More deliveries are planned Friday. “There’s no reason any business or individual shouldn’t have PPE in the city of Auburn,” Levesque said. Andrew Rice and Andree Kehn/Sun Journal