To the Editor:
I strongly support Lisa Keim for another term in the Maine Senate. Here’s one reason: I have never seen a politician so willing to meet voters. I was very pleasantly surprised that she took the time to come to my town, paying attention to current health guidelines, and speak with my wife and me personally about concerns and issues we consider important. Very happy with Lisa!
E. F. Wingate, III
Peru
