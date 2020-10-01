PORTLAND — Four Maine parishes, including Rumford, have been named recipients of Matthew 25 awards that include grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000.

The awards, presented by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry program, are given to parishes to assist them in expanding their capacity to serve more people or to develop a new social ministry. The ministries receiving the awards must be directly serving vulnerable people in need, regardless of faith affiliation and adhering to the principles of the Bible verse Matthew: 25.

This year’s winners include Holy Savior Parish, Rumford, $2,000. The grant will be used to improve the hearing in the parish hall, primarily for seniors who go for lunches, speakers and other events.

The other parishes are Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Portland,$5,000; St. John Vianney Parish, Fort Kent, $2,000; and Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Old Town, $2,000.

For more information about the Parish Social Ministry programs, visit www.ccmaine.org/parish-social-ministry.

