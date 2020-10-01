NEWRY — Since mid-March, communities across the country have been grappling with many of the challenges associated with COVID-19, including food security. During this time, Sunday River has supplied over 6,000 meals to people in need throughout the greater Bethel region, and has donated funds to help keep the shelves of the Bethel Food Pantry stocked. Now through Giving Tuesday on December 1, 2020, the Maine ski area will match up to $5,000 in cash donations to the Bethel Food Pantry to help continue to feed the community through the winter months.

“During times of crisis, we look to our community for support,” says Dave Bean, a Gould Academy teacher who leads the food pantry’s efforts. “We are fortunate that in addition to our community members that live here year-round, there are many people far and wide who care about this region and want to help.”

To donate:

• Visit BethelFoodPantry.org/#donate

• Enter the contribution amount, select “Honorable/Memorable” in the drop-down menu, and note “Sunday River Challenge” as the reason. This is an important step for the resort to be able to match the donation.

• Follow the prompts to complete your donation.

Contributions may also be made by check and donated goods are accepted as well.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to come together—at a distance—and do our part,” says the resort’s president, Dana Bullen. “Our community is what makes Sunday River and the Bethel region so special, and draws visitors from around the world to visit.”

« Previous

filed under: