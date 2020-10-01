WINDSOR — A person associated with Windsor Elementary School has been identified as a probable case of COVID-19, the superintendent said.

Howard Tuttle, superintendent of Regional School Unit 12, wrote in a letter Wednesday to the school community the probable case “means that the individual has symptoms associated with COVID-19 and they had direct contact with someone who tested positive.”

Tuttle did not say whether the person was a student, staff member or parent.

“We are currently awaiting COVID-19 test results for the individual,” Tuttle wrote. “There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may be exposed to the virus. We are informing you out of an abundance of caution.”

The probable case in Windsor comes days after Readfield-based RSU 38 reported a probable positive case involving a student at Maranacook Community Middle School, marking the first such school case in Kennebec County.

In his letter, Tuttle asked the Windsor school community to themselves and students for signs and symptoms and to stay home if they are sick.

“If your student came in direct contact with the individual at Windsor Elementary School, then you will be contacted directly by the school with directions to quarantine as we wait for more information,” Tuttle wrote. “Deep cleaning will take place in areas where the individual had direct contact.”

This story will be updated.

