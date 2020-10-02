On Sept.9 on the second hole of an exciting playoff of the Evergreen G.C. summer two player series Craig Sargent and Rod Smith defeated Gary Patnode and George Buck with a large gallery following. This was the third year in a row that there was a sudden death play off and the prizes were substantial. Congratulations!
