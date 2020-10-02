Rod Smith

On Sept.9 on the second hole of an exciting playoff of the Evergreen G.C. summer two player series Craig Sargent and Rod Smith defeated Gary Patnode and George Buck with a large gallery following. This was the third year in a row that there was a sudden death play off and the prizes were substantial. Congratulations!

Craig Sargent

 

George Buck and Gary Patnode

 

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles