As a long time member of the Sharon, MA Conservation Commission, I was pleased to read Mr. Wicken’s column on the good state of health of the Rangeley lakes. We havedealt with infestations of invasive aquatic plant species in our local lake. I totally agree that preventative measures are much less expensive than the cost of removing the plants after they have taken hold. We went so far as to completely ban jet powered craft on our lake, since their propulsion units carry water, unseen and possibly carrying strands of invasive plants which can be sucked into the jet drive in shallow water. We have placed warning posters at the boat ramps, and volunteers inspect the boats being launched. Prevention works!

He also made a valid analogy with the failure of our politicians to take early measures when warned by physicians and scientists about the threat of the Covid 19 virus. Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi and many members of congress were too obsessed with trying to impeach the president to pay any attention to “some virus.” Conversely, Trump took quick action by shutting down flights from China, for which he was promptly ridiculed. Most of our initial virus infections could be traced to thousands of people who flew to the USA prior to the flight ban. It is outrageous when partisan politics get in the way of taking measures to protect our citizens.

Luckily, there doesn’t seem to be any political downside to protecting our lakes, and hopefully, appropriate actions will continue.

Keevin Geller

Sharon, MA