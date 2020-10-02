LEWISTON — Maine Standard, a Portland company that collects and refines cooking oil waste from around New England, sponsored its first bike drive for the children of Hillview Apartments.

Owner and President Jarmin Kaltsas and Jason Versey, director of fuel sales and acquisitions and himself a childhood resident of Hillview, donated eight refurbished bikes valued at about $1,250 to promote physical wellness, self-esteem and emotional well-being during these challenging and unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

