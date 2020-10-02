• Joseph D. Fitts, 40, of 3 Crystal Ledge Road, South Paris, on a probation violation, 12:42 p.m. Wednesday by Maine Probation and Parole.

• Nicholas Plummer, 26, of 28 Maple St., West Paris, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 5:41 p.m. Wednesday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Shawn P. Policastro, 24, of 15A Shaw St., Sanford, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 2:54 p.m. Thursday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Isaac C. Therrien, 21, of 325 Cumberland St., Rumford, on charges of violation of condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, domestic violence assault and criminal restraint, 8:05 p.m. Wednesday at that address by Rumford Police Department.

