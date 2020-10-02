Lewiston High School senior Aurora Martin drops an order of onion rings into the fryer on the first official day of Food Truck Friday at The Green Ladle restaurant, part of the Lewiston Regional Technical Center on East Avenue. The truck, which includes a wood-fired oven, is an extension of the classroom with students involved in developing the menu. It will allow students to continue serving the community while mitigating COVID-19 risks. All students, staff and customers are required to wear masks at the truck. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
Lewiston High School, lewiston maine
