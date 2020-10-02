|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, October 2
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at St. Kilda, Elimination Final
|6 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, Elimination Final
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
USA — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia
|4:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Campbell at Wake Forest
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Brigham Young
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Georgia
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Christian at Baylor
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 3 (if necessary)
|10 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 3
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|RUGBY
|5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith, Qualifying Final
|3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Qualifying Final
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Letter to the Editor
-
The Rangeley Highlander
It’s time to start scouting for your deer hunt!
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes
-
The Franklin Journal
Virtual soccer, field hockey opens
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Bowling