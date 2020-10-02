In the previous September 18th issue of the Rangeley Highlander I had put the adjacent photo on the cover and had asked the readers whether they knew a different name for the spot. The following are some of the responses I received. Depending on how you look at it, you can see all answers are correct! Thank you to all who took the time to respond! (Also, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, so blame my mother for the bad pun in the title of this article, I couldn’t help it…)

We loved seeing this! It’s Tee Pee Beach on Cupsuptic! I remember rebuilding the teepees when I was a kid in the 50’s. Directly across from Pleasant Island. Caution if you’re bringing in a boat with a motor- pull it it up and row in. It was always the Tee Pee Beach etiquette that if there was another boat there for picnic or swimming, you did not come in. Thanks. Maybe it’s on another lake but it sure looks like Cupsuptic.

Marcia Keller

Hi Stephanie we have been summer residents in Oquossoc for the past 50 years..If it is the same location we are familiar with it is at Indian Head Marina in Oquossoc (Cusuptic Lake) Many years ago when the kids where little, maybe 35 years ago we called it Skinny Beach. We used to have firebons on the beach. One of the day’s we visited we noticed a photographer talking pictures of nude woman across the way, thus the name we called it – Skinny Beach. They must have found a more private place as they never came back, it was a great show for that day. We had to cover the kids eyes.

John O’Brien

I know that cove very well. As you face it “ Snowman’s Point is on the right and the cove itself is called “ Blanchard Cove “. Some great fishing in that area. Now it is part of The Stephen Phillips Preserve.

Bill Wigton

« Previous