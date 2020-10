President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are not alone.

The couple has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the White House announced early Friday, joining a small but growing group of world leaders who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Here are some of the world leaders and their spouses who have contracted the virus so far.

– British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Like Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially downplayed the virus’ severity. But his tone changed after the then 55-year-old spent several days in intensive care in April following his diagnosis with the virus. His infection could have “gone either way,” Johnson said.

– Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been a high-profile detractor of the virus, which he called just like “a little flu.” He tested positive for the virus in July, and reportedly recovered well after several weeks of a mild infection. Bolsonaro repeatedly flouted health recommendations before contracting the coronavirus – and even afterward, an analysis by The Washington Post found.

Brazil currently ranks third in the world for the highest number of coronavirus infections and second for COVID-19 fatalities, trailing on the United States.

– Canadian first lady Sophie Trudeau. In mid-March, Sophie Trudeau returned from a trip to London with flu-like symptoms. She soon tested positive for the virus. Her husband, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, then entered into a 14-day self-quarantine, during which he continued to work from his residence. Two weeks later, Canada’s first lady announced she had recovered.

“To everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” she said at the time, the Associated Press reported.

– Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. In April, Belarus’ embattled President Alexander Lukashenko said he had COVID-19 and “had lived through this virus.” Lukashenko, currently battling protests against his decades of authoritarian rule, has dismissed the virus as a “psychosis” and downplayed the extent of its spread in Belarus.

– Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández battled the coronavirus in June and was briefly hospitalized. At the time, Hernandez voiced support for an unproven and experimental treatment. He has since joined global calls for a COVID-19 vaccine to be equitably distributed, the Associated Press reported.

– Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. Sixty-four-year-old Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has multiple sclerosis and walks with a cane. As of mid-September, he has also had COVID-19.

“My symptoms are very mild,” he said during a national address on Sept. 18, the AP reported. “Up to now, I have body aches, it hurt more yesterday than today, like a bad cold,” he continued. “I don’t have a fever, I have a bit of a cough.”

– Dominican President Luis Abinader. Three weeks before a presidential vote in the Dominican Republic in July, the leading candidate Luis Abinader and his wife announced they had tested positive for the virus. Abinader went into isolation, recovered, and won the election.

– Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez. Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez is a candidate in this month’s presidential race following a bout with COVID-19 in July.

– Prince Albert II of Monaco. In March, the head of the tiny Mediterranean city-state of Monaco, Prince Albert II, was the first world leader reported to have contracted COVID-19.

