MONMOUTH – Anita Janet Stevens, 80, passed away Sept. 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by family, friends and her beloved dachshund, Bentley.

Anita was born on June 15, 1940 to Joseph and Evelyn Bergeron of Monmouth.

She graduated from Monmouth Academy, class of 1958 and remained close to her classmates over the years.

She married Wesley Stevens on June 18, 1960. Together they built a house in Leeds and raised three boys; John, Rick and Stacy.

Nita was a stay at home mom, a waitress at The Steerhouse in Winthrop, but she is most well-known for owning Red Roof Store in Leeds. She worked alongside her husband, mother, sister Faye, son Rick and “Frosty” serving the community. “Mom’s Kitchen” was famous for their American Chop Suey and no-bake cookies. Nita was known to deliver hot food to those in need. Friends and patrons became extended family. Nita and Wes retired after 26 years.

She loved to decorate, and her home was always cozy for the holidays. She took great pride in cooking holiday meals for her family. Her door was open for visitors, and she always had goodies ready. She loved to host gatherings especially with her sisters and brothers-in-law. When she wasn’t home, you could find her running around in her big red truck with her sister-in-law, Sandra, or attending activities for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by John and Debbie Stevens of North Monmouth, Richard and Tammy Stevens of Monmouth, Stacy Stevens and Sanylia Gary of Monmouth; siblings, Joseph “Steve” and Diane Bergeron of Litchfield and Faye Bergeron of Monmouth; along with her grandchildren, Trisha and Bill Dubois, Zach and Abby St. Johns, Alyssa and Jason Roy, Maxwell Stevens, Jacob Stevens, McKenzie Stevens, Cory Monier, Michael Gary and Rachel Gary; as well as two great-grandchildren, Emma and Ryan Dubois; and a special niece, Nikki Guimond; among many other family members.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wesley Stevens; her parents; infant brother, Steven Joseph Bergeron, and her younger brother, Todd Bergeron.

The family would like to thank special caregivers Todd, Katie, Irene and Lisa, Anita and Kelly from Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice teams and also the staff at Elite Homecare who ensured Anita could remain at home with independence and comfort for as long as possible.

Donations can be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.