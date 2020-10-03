I had the honor of meeting Bettyann Sheats when our children were in elementary school. She was spearheading the Thanksgiving food drive, where we collected groceries and provided a robust Thanksgiving meal to families in need. I was immediately taken by her energy, empathy, and organization. She made all the hard work look so effortless and went out of her way to also secure clothes and blankets for those we were helping.

Bettyann has never shied away from helping her neighbors. As our state representative, Bettyann has sponsored and cosponsored much legislation to help support hard-working Mainers, her fellow veterans and elderly. Bettyann has already shown the integrity and fortitude to get the job done. I am honored to vote for her again, and hope others will join me in voting Bettyann Sheats for Maine House of Representatives.

A vote for Bettyann is a vote for all Mainers.

Pamela Hart, Auburn