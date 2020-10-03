Jessica Fay is a strong leader for House District 66, and it is my hope that she will continue to represent me in Augusta.

Her work on the environmental committee to eliminate “forever chemicals” in our food packaging is one of the many ways she shows her dedication to keeping the Maine environment healthy for generations to come. She works with Poland residents, even if they are not from her district, because she is a compassionate leader who doesn’t pass the buck.

Her work to help Poland improve its traffic safety has resulted in improved signage and secured a future stoplight at one of our more dangerous intersections. During this pandemic, she has worked to help furloughed and unemployed workers navigate the unemployment system.

Lets keep honest, compassionate and hard-working people like Jessica Fay working for Maine.

Suzette Moulton, Poland