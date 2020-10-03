Gray-New Gloucester student commended

NEW GLOUCESTER — Gray-New Gloucester High School Principal Ted Finn has announced that Ruby Pfeifle has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will be presented to Pfeifle by the principal.

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall University has announced Antoinette Carman of New Gloucester and Allie Veinote of Auburn qualified for the spring dean’s list. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than C, qualify for the list.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Davynntayne Reed of Oxford is attending Hofstra University.

NEWTON, Mass. — Lasell University second-year student Eric Robinson of Auburn is enrolled in the Lasell Works Program. Robinson began the program’s Sophomore Year Experience this fall.