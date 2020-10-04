The NFL will have a rare Monday night double-header after moving this weekend’s marquee matchup back a day over coronavirus concerns.
New England and Kansas City were scheduled to square off today. But Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list this weekend.
Further testing showed none of their teammates were infected with the virus.
So, Monday night the Patriots’ game at Kansas City airing on CBS will start at 7:05. The original Monday night game pitting Atlanta and Green Bay is bumped back 45 minutes and will now kick off at 8:50 on ESPN.
An outbreak of COVID-19 on the Tennessee Titans earlier forced the NFL to postpone the today’s Titans-Steelers game to Oct. 25.
View this post on Instagram
ï ÑĒVĒR ₩ÏŁŁ QŪĒŠTÏØÑ GØDš rëâšøñïñg; jûšt wïłł âłwâÿš rëšpøñd wïth, "¥ĒŠ ŁØRD"‼️ ï âpprëčïâtë âłł thë łøvë, šûppørt, âñd ₩ĒŁŁ ₩ÏŠHĒŠ‼️ ï wïłł tâkë thïš tïmë tø gët hëâłthÿ âñd šëłf rëfłëčt øñ thë øthër ÄMÄŻÏÑG THÏÑGš THÄT Ï ŠHØŪŁD ßĒ GRÄTĒFŪŁ FØR‼️ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾
Newton says he’ll use his time off from football while battling the coronavirus to quote – “get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for.”
Newton posted the message on his Instagram account Sunday.
