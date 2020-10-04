TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns, all to different receivers, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 17-point deficit Sunday to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 for their third straight victory.

Brady shrugged off throwing an early interception that was returned from a touchdown as he helped keep the Bucs (3-1) in first place in the NFC South.

Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn caught scoring passes from Brady, who threw four of them after Tampa Bay fell behind 24-7 in the second quarter.

Rookie Justin Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers (1-3), who’ve lost three straight.

BILLS 30, RAIDERS 23: Shaking off a banged-up left shoulder, Josh Allen passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, leading Buffalo (4-0) to a win at Las Vegas (2-2).

Buffalo has opened consecutive seasons with 4-0 records for just the third time in team history and first since 1991-92 – two seasons when the Bills lost in the Super Bowl.

BROWNS 49, COWBOYS 38: Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, one of which was set up when Myles Garrett had a strip sack for the third straight game, and Cleveland held on against visiting Dallas (1-3) to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2001.

The Browns ran for 307 yards and three touchdowns despite losing lead back Nick Chubb to a knee injury in the first quarter.

The Cowboys cut a 41-14 deficit in the fourth quarter to 41-38 before Cleveland regained control when Odell Beckham turned a reverse in a 50-yard touchdown run.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 502 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first NFL player to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games.

SAINTS 35, LIONS 29: Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith just 2:19 apart in the second quarter, helping short-handed New Orleans (2-2) overcome a 14-point deficit at Detroit (1-3).

New Orleans played without six injured starters after a short night of rest. The Saints had a player test falsely positive for the coronavirus Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation, leading to another round of tests for players and staff overnight.

SEAHAWKS 31, DOLPHINS 23: Russell Wilson threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, and Seattle won at Miami (1-3) to improve to 4-0 for only the second time.

The only other 4-0 start for the Seahawks was in 2013, when they won their only Super Bowl. They’ve scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games for the first time since 2015.

RAMS 17, GIANTS 9: Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:56 to play, and Los Angeles (3-1) grinded out a victory over visiting New York (0-4) in a game marred by a postgame fight between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants receiver Golden Tate.

Ramsey and Tate scuffled at midfield after the final whistle of a game filled with trash-talking between the two Nashville-area natives. Ramsey has two young children with Tate’s sister, and Tate was publicly upset last year when the couple went through a nasty public breakup.

Darious Williams made a diving interception at the Los Angeles 7 with 52 seconds to play as the Rams kept first-year Giants Coach Joe Judge winless.

COLTS 19, BEARS 11: Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass on his team’s first possession, and Indianapolis (3-1) shut down Nick Foles and the Bears in Chicago (3-1).

The Colts kept the Bears out of the end zone until Allen Robinson caught a 16-yard pass with 1:35 remaining.

RAVENS 31, WASHINGTON 17: Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores, and Baltimore (3-1) took control early in a win at Washington (1-3).

PANTHERS 31, CARDINALS 21: Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns and ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, leading Carolina (2-2) past visiting Arizona (2-2).

BENGALS 33, JAGUARS 25: Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught a Joe Burrow pass for another score as Cincinnati (1-2-1) rolled up 505 yards to beat visiting Jacksonville (1-3).

VIKINGS 31, TEXANS 23: Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota (1-3) withstood a late rally in a win at Houston (0-4).

NOTES

TITANS: Another Tennessee player, fullback Khari Blasingame, and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Titans’ outbreak is now at 20 cases, with 18 positive tests returned since Tuesday with the addition of Blasingame to the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Sunday marked the sixth straight day that at least one member of the Titans’ organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans had hoped to get back into their building Monday or Tuesday, but they must go consecutive days without a single positive result before that can happen.

Tennessee, which had its game against the Steelers moved to Week 7, is scheduled to host Buffalo on Oct. 11.

