HEBRON – Leroy Scott Crocker lost his courageous battle with cancer on Oct. 1, 2020 at his home in Hebron.

Born Nov. 3, 1964 to the late Harold and Ida Smith Crocker of Monmouth, Leroy lived a full life in his 55 years, always encouraging others to do the same.

He was an exceptional heavy equipment operator, never fearful of any job. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time outside, hunting and fishing, always ready for the next trip or just hanging around a campfire with family and friends, sharing a beer, a joke, or a memory.

Leroy leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Tammie Flint Crocker; his daughter, Destiny and her boyfriend Joe of Hebron, his son, Dustin Vachon and fiancée Sabrina of Wiscasset, and his daughter, Brianna of Chesterville. He also leaves behind four brothers, Marvin, Carl, Rodney, Leonard, his sister, Donna Hutchinson, and their families. He will be forever missed by all who have known and loved him, including his faithful dog, Cleveland.

Brian and Amanda Malo are graciously holding the celebration of life on Oct. 10, starting at 2 p.m. at their home on 31 Townsend Road, Hebron.

