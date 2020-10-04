AUBURN – Solange C. Lambert, 91, of Auburn and formerly of Greene, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Clover Manor in Auburn. Born in Lewiston on Dec. 4, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Marie Goulet Blais, she was educated at Holy Cross School.

She married Marcel P. Lambert on June 18, 1949. Mr. Lambert passed away on Feb. 1, 1991.

Solange, often known as “Sally,” taught art at St. Dominic’s High School for 20 years, retiring in 1993. She started taking art lessons in the ’60s. Her favorite medium was water color but she was adept in other art forms as well. In her later years she used her artist’s eye to create beautiful flower gardens.

She loved dancing, traveling, and could often be found completing daily crosswords, a jigsaw puzzle, or playing Skip-Bo.

A member of Holy Cross Church, Prince of Peace Parish, she is survived by three sons, Raymond of Southwest Harbor, Michael of Delmar, N.Y., Steven of Weld, a daughter, Lise Marie Patterson of Lewiston; two sisters, Sister Fleurette Blais and Sister Priscille Blais, both of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit in Putnam, Conn.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home on Monday, 4 to 8 p.m., with standard pandemic precautions. A funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church, followed by entombment at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Details for remotely attending the visitation via Zoom, condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com.