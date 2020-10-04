OXFORD – Warren “Sonny” DeCoster Jr., 87, of Oxford, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, at his beloved home, with his wife and son by his side.

He was born Jan. 2, 1933 in Auburn, the son of Warren Albert Sr. and Eleanor (Campbell) DeCoster.

Growing up on Taylor Pond in Auburn, Warren was also known as “Sonny” and “Rusty.”

Warren graduated from Edward Little High School in 1952, where he was active on the ELHS ski and track teams. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army.

Warren married June Verrill on March 3, 1961. He was a skilled carpenter and mason, initially working for other craftsmen, and then owning and operating his own business.

He was a member of the Green Mirror Pond Association, the Poland Historical Society, the Tri-County Riders (horseback), the Maine Draft Horse Association, and the Oxford Coon Hunters Club. In 2010, he was awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by Androscoggin Habitat for Humanity. In 2013, he became a volunteer for Rebuilding Together L/A Maine.

Warren was a true outdoorsman – he loved riding horses, walking through the woods, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and especially hunting raccoons and bobcat with any of the numerous hunting dogs he had over the years.

Warren will be remembered by all who knew him for his talent of telling great tales, his willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed, and his perfectly cooked bean-hole baked beans.

Warren is survived by his wife, June V. DeCoster, of Oxford; a son, Dr. Barry DeCoster, and his partner, Michael Nothnagel, of Upstate New York; a sister, Linda Morton and her husband Richard, of Rangeley; and several nieces, nephews; cousins; and grandnieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Darrell D. and John R. DeCoster.

He will be sadly missed by special friends Wayne Milliken, Cliff Walker, Paul Harrison, Ken Libby, Fred Richardson, and Rollie Heckethorn, as well as his Green Pond neighbors and numerous other friends and family.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Jeffery Brown, the Wound Care Center, St. Mary’s Regional Hospital, and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at North Auburn Cemetery, 224 Skillings Corner Road, Auburn. Everyone is encouraged to bring chairs, and following CDC guidelines, masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Warren’s name to

Androgscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

12 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewison, ME 04240.