In July, the Sun Journal sent a survey to superintendents in all public schools in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties, and to superintendents in Portland, Waterville, Augusta, Winthrop and Bangor. The survey asked six questions:

1) What are you hearing from students, staff and parents about return to school preferences?

2) Will students return to classrooms or continue remote learning? Or a mix? How did you come to this decision?

a: If a mix, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any given time.

b: If students return to buildings, or if the return will be a mix of remote and in-building, how will you manage schedules? As normal? Reduce classroom size? Stagger classes by days? Weeks? Something else?

c: If students return to buildings, how will you manage busing?

d: If students will continue remote learning, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and with staff?

3) What steps did you take during the initial months of the pandemic (sending students home when, setting up schedules with staff, etc.), and what has been the most important thing you learned during that process?

4) What is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings?

5) If there is a coronavirus resurgence in the fall, do you have a contingency plan for continued learning?

6) How will you set up school board meetings starting in the fall? Continue remote participation or return to in-person meetings with members of the public present? Or a mix? Something else?

NOTE: In districts where superintendents did not respond to the survey, contributor Matthew Thibault pulled the requested data from district websites or contacted districts directly. Those districts are Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Waterville, RSU 4, RSU 73, RSU 78, SAD 52 and Acadia Academy, a public charter school in Lewiston.

What is your District name? Acadia Academy, Lewiston

website https://www.acadiaacademy.org/

What is your name? Brittiny-Rae Perron

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-333-3765

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote, up to the choice of the parent

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? Bus aid, assigned seats based on boarding order, temp check before entering, one per seat with masks, seats away from driver, hand sanitizer for each child provided by an aid

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? 5 days in person, or 5 remote. Majority of students in the building/staff as well, 16% remote, 84% in person for students

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply)

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply)

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Yes, had a survey for families for families and staff, would be facing challenges if the school didn’t reopen full time, families voice that was a major concern, working families needed the option

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Clear communication and consistency was extremely important. All elementary students, so a lot of them needed parental support, consistent routines and regular communication was very important to help people be successful.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? Started first two weeks with analog lessons, were able to provide devices, already had devices for 4th and 5th graders, lower grades had 10 students that took additional tech.

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: Remote Learning implemented, working with students on their digital programs if they have to go remote. Teachers have already started that. If do have to switch, accessing digital curriculums and zoom meetings.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? In person, having people join in remotely, but there’s an option to join in person if remote access isn’t possible

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Large number of staffing that’s needed to keep everyone safe and in small groups. Just need a bunch of additional staff on hand. Also serving needs of distance learners.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. Know that there are a lot of dedicated teachers in teh state of Maine, working hard to get students in class and providing educational opportunities to students who aren’t able to return, it’s a difficult situation for everyone, doing as much as they can to provide normalcy.

Notes Missing info on website, but found YouTube video that has their plan

What is your District name? Auburn School Department

website http://www.auburnschl.edu/

What is your name? Superintendent Cornelia "Connie" Brown

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-784 – 6431

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote,

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? Asked families in August if they had Internet or needed assistance with that, from that survey they had 10% of responding families say that they needed help with internet access. The district purchased hotspots, and some were given last spring, have more to give out, giving out district hotspots.

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? Will do 4 days per week of school, one day for deep cleaning. Staggering groups of students and when they come by age group and subject matter.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes, stagger classes by days and age groups

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Looks like they created groups to ascertain what would work best to reopen (committees)

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Surveyed staff and students and their parents at least, asked parents in June if they planned to send their kids to school, if they had to could they transport them, in August surveyed parents and asked what options. Majority of parents tell them in June that they could transport if they needed, were planning to send kids back to school

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Not sure for Connie, wasn’t there until July 1st.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely?

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: All districts asked to develop a remote plan, they have a remote plan in case they need to, all districts encouraged to have plan by Maine department of education

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? In-person, have been since July second or third Wednesday, capped at 50 people, council chambers have spread out, six feet between each person and member, have a “community room” as well, so if there’s overflow they go into the community room

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Thinks they’ve overcome the challenge of reopening. Needed to buy a great deal of equipment, including plexiglass shields and others, 1100 iPads, acquiring and getting stuff ready to distribute to people. A lot of places, for example, where the plexiglass needed to go.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. Can only talk about Auburn schools, here there’s been a real collaborative effort, families schools and city of Auburn have been great.

Notes Reopening Plan: http://www.auburnschl.edu/home/recent-updates/healthandsafetyreopeningplan

What is your District name? Augusta School Department

website http://www.augustaschools.org/covid_related_information.php

What is your name? Superintendent James Anastasio

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-626-2444 (weird dial tone?)

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? Distancing at stops, masks, temp checks. Recommends that parents consider other options for getting kids to school.

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? Equip will be provided to remote cohort.

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? Staggering students through groups. Different buildings, for Elementary and M/H school.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply)

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply)

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)?

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process?

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely?

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases?

If yes, please describe your plan:

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall?

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings?

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes Reopening plan for Elementary: http://www.augustaschools.org/COVID/Elementary%20Re-Opening%20framework%2008212020.pdf and M/H school:http://www.augustaschools.org/COVID/Cony’s%20Re-opening%20Framework.docx%2008212020.pdf

What is your District name? Bangor School Department

website https://www.bangorschools.net/

What is your name? Superintendent Dr. Betsy Webb (semi-retired but still working, knows it's coming)

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? (207) 992-4152

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? Distancing at stops, masks, temp checks. Recommends that parents consider other options for getting kids to school.

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? (need to call and ask about with school)

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? Staggered arrivals, student cohorts, having teachers rotate instead of students when feasible

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply)

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply)

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)?

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process?

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely?

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases?

If yes, please describe your plan:

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall?

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings?

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes DRAFT reopening updated 9/4/20 as of now: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1sxJk_9KL7hBlbdWslSLWRAgFRjHUzAUDXpGD5PNWdtM/edit#

What is your District name? Lewiston Public Schools

website https://www.lewistonpublicschools.org/

What is your name? Jake langlais

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 240-2236

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? We are aiming for around 50-60% with more parent & staff information being received.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Stagger classes by days, Different protocols for different buildings, One district protocol for all buildings, Some of these points will vary depending on the facility.

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Nearly 80% of parents want their children to return to school.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Having established routines and consistent platforms are essential.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 0.8

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: We will move to remote instruction using specific platforms and/or learning activities. It will not all necessarily be with a computer.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? Blended for members with public input in person and via email.

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Fear of the unknown and wanting everyone to be healthy.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. The framework from the Maine Department of Education is a good tool to guide schools to providing a safe environment for opening schools.

Notes

What is your District name? Lisbon School Department

website http://www.lisbonschoolsme.org/

What is your name? Richard Green

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 2073536711

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: We will begin with in-person and transition to either hybrid or remote as needed.

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules?

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Different protocols for different buildings, Modified schedule and keeping students in “pods” that remain together for the majority of the day.

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff, Created a CPT committee.

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? “Information related to their preferences on reopening, transportation etc.”

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Focused on the social emotional needs of our students and staff.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 80

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: We have developed a Lisbon School Department Reopening Plan. (Available Online)

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? In person only

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Concerns with safety and the unknown.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. Childcare is a significant challenge for staff and families.

Notes

What is your District name? MSAD 15

website https://msad15.org/

What is your name? Craig King

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-657-3335

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: Parents have a choice: Exclusively Remote or Hybrid

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? We will have twice the number of bus runs

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? We will have six days of teacher professional development prior to the first student day of school.

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? We will do not expect to have any more than 40% of our students in the building at any one time. Students who are hybrid will attend school two days a week. One cohort will attend on Monday/Tuesday and the other cohort will attend on Thursday/Friday.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes, Stagger classes by days, Different protocols for different buildings, Modifying schedules significantly

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff, We had several stakeholder groups meet throughout the summer as well as several public meetings with community input.

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? 1. In remote instruction, families wanted shorter, more succinct lessons to complete. 2. Families wanted more asynchronous instruction. We will be able to provide both in the fall.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Professional staff, support staff, families, and the community at large all pulled together to support our schools under difficult circumstances.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students? 25

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 100%; however it did take us a couple of weeks to get to 100%

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: 100% Remote

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? Remote only

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? To be compliant with health and safety guidelines, we are going to increase the number of rules significantly. More mandatory rules for students to follow is not conducive to a positive school experience.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. Like all institutions, public schools are being challenged in every aspect of its mission. Every student, parent, teacher, support staff, have had to adapt drastically to achieve our mission.

Notes

What is your District name? MSAD 17

website http://www.msad17.org/

What is your name? Richard Colpitts

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 2077438972

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? The district asked parents to consider transporting their children to free up spacing on buses to accommodate those who are unable to transport. About 50% have agreed to transport their own children.

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? 92% of parents reported adequate internet service. The district will provide a state provided hot spot to those requesting access. A district device will be provided to remote learners.

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? 82 % of the elementary and middle will be “in-Person” 5 days a week following DOE and CDC guidelines. 18% k-8 remote learning. High school will be hybrid 45% of in-person and 45% remote and 10 % remote only ( no hybrid) buy choice.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes, Stagger classes by days, Different protocols for different buildings

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? 50 % of Parents were willing to have students walk, ride a bike or carpool children to the school each day. 92% have adequate internet access. 82% wanted in-person learning and 18% preferred remote learning.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Access and engagement are necessary and need to be planned intentionally.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students? 3

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 0.9

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: We will move to hybrid or remote learning depending on the infection rate

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? In person only

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? there are still 8% who lack access to the internet and even more who do not have a robust connection to the internet. This magnifies gaps in student learning

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes

What is your District name? MSAD 44

website https://www.sad44.org/

What is your name? Dave Murphy

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 2078242185

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? That has yet to be determined. Families will be given an option of choosing the approach they feel will work best for their situation. We expect to get a survey out later this week since the plan was just approved on 8/3.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes, district expectations will be established but individual buildings may apply them differently (ex. entrances to the buildings, parent drop off and pick up areas, etc.)

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? There were many positive comments about the spring effort on the part of staff but a hope that more consistent scheduling would be considered for future remote learning. Although more families indicated that a return to in-classroom instruction would be preferable, there were also a good number of families who saw remote learning as being a better choice for them at this time.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? The investment that the district had previously made in securing and maintaining updated 1:1 technology for all K-12 students proved to be valuable because of the familiarity our staff had students had with it. We also learned that the benefit of maintaining regular communication with families while using remote teaching/learning cannot be overstated.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students? 15

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 95

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: The choice that we are providing in the fall will be between remote learning and in-school learning but all staff will continue to participate in professional development workshops to bolster their skills in remote teaching/learning with that approach being the contingency if there is a resurgence of COVID-19. We are currently looking at the purchase of devices that will allow us to maintain a more consistent connection with students learning from home (classroom OWL Pros) and plan to provide training on the use of those devices once they are obtained.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? That will be on the agenda to be discussed and decided upon at the August 24 Board meeting.

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? The mask requirement will be a challenge for students and staff but we plan to incorporate “mask breaks” during the day.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. The need for everyone involved to recognize that any plan is fluid in nature and will be subject to change at any point in time depending on circumstances that arise.

Notes

What is your District name? MSAD 58

website https://www.msad58.org/

What is your name? Todd Sanders

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 2076392086

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? “Staff = 100%

Students (Pk) = 2 days/week

Students (K-4) = 4 days/week

Students (5-8) = 2 days/week

Schedules will be building specific based on student needs and facility differences.

”

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes, Stagger classes by days, One district protocol for all buildings, Building protocols may vary as necessary

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff, Stakeholder group meetings

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Majority of those who responded favored full return or hybrid model.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? How to better provide remote learning to students as well as identification of technology challenges that method of learning presented.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 75

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: All educational models are located on the MSAD #58 website.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? In person only

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Adherence to all the guidelines provided by the MDOE/MCDC.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes

What is your District name? MSAD 72

website http://www.msad72.org/

What is your name? Jay Robinson

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 2079352600

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? We began our planning process by establishing all of the rooms that could be used as instructional spaces, and then we established the maximum number of students who could be in each space using the social-distancing protocols. Given that we can safely bring back all of our students using the safety guidelines, we are giving all parents the choice of in-person or remote, and we will schedule students accordingly. The percent of students in each building will depend upon parental choice, but initial feedback looks like the most students in any one building will be around 65%. Administration and staff will collaboratively plan daily schedules once we have firm numbers on the number of students who will be learning in-person at each school.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? That the idea of returning to school is a polarizing topic with many parents having strong feelings about the dangers of returning to in-person learning and just as many parents having strong feelings about the urgent need to provide students in-person instruction.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? That our staff, when focused only on doing its best for students, is capable of incredible things with very little notice or preparation. The willingness to change practice literally overnight and to embrace the challenge did not go unnoticed.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students? 8

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 0.85

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: Part of our planning, since it involves the continuation of remote learning, is to be able to transition quickly and efficiently between in-person and remote learning. Teachers are introducing all students (those choosing remote and those in-person) to an online learning platform (Google Classroom), so should we have to go completely remote students will still have access to instruction, materials, assessments, and their teachers.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? In person only

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Uncertainty regarding “facts” about transmission and the ever-changing messaging (from the federal level down) around how it spreads, who is spreading it, and how to protect against spread.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes

What is your District name? Portland Public Schools

website https://www.portlandschools.org/

What is your name? Xavier Botana

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 2078748100

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? It depends on the grade configuration

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes, Stagger classes by days, I would suggest you visit our website and review our plans here https://sites.google.com/portlandschools.org/reopening-resources/homepage?authuser=0

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Quite a few things

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? How incredibly resilient and passionate our staff are and how patient and resilient our students and families are

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students? 100

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 100

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: please review our plan online

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? Some board members will meet in person and others won’t so we will have a mix and always have remote access

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? COVID 19

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes

What is your District name? RSU 4 / Oak Hill

website https://www.rsu4.org/covid-19-resources-4dbfb85c#0

What is your name? Superintendent Andrew Carlton

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-375 – 4273

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? Wireless hotspots, 1:1 school district, every student has a device

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? four different student cohorts, one fully remote

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply)

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply)

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Yes, did a lot of work with staff before leaving in June, transitioned to learning in March, what did/didn’t do well, what changes needed to make, surveyed parents on remote learning, supports, etc. They called all 1400 students to find out what their plans were for the fall. Also put together committees, counties that were in were given green designations, wasn’t possible to bring them all back at once.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Biggest things they learned was “how great staff is” they turned on a dime, did that and kept in touch with kids, learned that kids love school, learned they were able to mobilize food service if they have to. Constantly learning things, making plans and figuring out that’s not how that goes, can’t think of just one thing, “we built the plane while we were flying it,” constantly checking and adjusting what you did.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? Around 98%

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes, Remote learning plan, students who are in remote learning will come back, if go back to full remote students will mesh to other cohorts

If yes, please describe your plan:

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? Still in a state of emergency, holding in-person school board meetings with some members zooming in, general public coming in via online, hopeful that at some point they’ll be able to open back up and go fully in person but in a mix now.

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? The unknown, having school be different from what it was, just stuff they don’t know and doing things differently than they have in the past. Oak Hill has 175 kids this morning, that fear of the unknown.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. Nothing at this point, this has taken a village, what has been impressive across the state, regardless of what role they play, all educators, everyone has come together to make sure they take care of kids

Notes YouTube video with information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ_LUwUkxNE&fbclid=IwAR2iQsbfa6CinPpTKkCt_Qh0zawJF0eiLEVZPeySuKULyvfqpVnLLVdYWSU

What is your District name? RSU 9

website https://www.mtbluersd.org/

What is your name? Tina Meserve

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-778-6571

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? about 45%

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Stagger classes by days, One district protocol for all buildings

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? “parents: 20% wanted remote only, 80% wanted in person option,

staff: 20% preferred remote only, 30% full in person, 50% wanted hybrid”

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? reliable internet service was a problem for students and some staff

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely?

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: Remote model will be implemented. All students will get a device and those without internet will get a hot spot.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? We will likely be forced to continue remote because we have more than 100 people participating in meetings and that exceeds the gathering limits in the Governor’s Executive Order.

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? A lack of social distancing habits and mask wearing outside of school will make it hard to prevent outbreaks.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes

What is your District name? RSU 10

website https://www.rsu10.org/

What is your name? Deb Alden

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-890-9874

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? one per seat with masks – 51-55% say they will use our transportation

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? 1:1 devices and technology help desk and teachers/ed techs

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? MS and HS 50% minus fully remote option, Elem. 100% minus fully remote option

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes, Stagger classes by days, Different protocols for different buildings, shorten days at first – out at 1:00

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff, many committees

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Many, Many things – everyone has a different need and idea. +60% wanted back in school

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? We needed to spend time planning to do this again and we need 1:1 devices and better internet service in all our towns.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students? 10

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 0.7

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Developing as we speak….plan to have it by beginning of school

If yes, please describe your plan:

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? In person with remote access for the public

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Getting used to PPE and the necessary protocols

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. No one can imagine the time, energy, brainpower, coordination, and money that has gone into making plans in each and every District in Maine!

Notes

What is your District name? RSU16

website https://www.rsu16.org/

What is your name? Kenneth J. Healey

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? (207) 998-2727

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? About 50% of students and about 90% of staff will be in the building at one time.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes, Stagger classes by days

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? An in person option for instruction was preferred by most of the parents.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? We didn’t have enough student technology and many students do not have reliable access to the internet.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students? 20

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 0.85

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: Will go to a full remote learning platform.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? Unknown

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Personal fear surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes

What is your District name? SAD 52 / Turner

website https://www.rsu52.us/

What is your name? Superintendent Kimberly Brandt

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-225-3795

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? Distancing at stops, masks, temp checks. Recommends that parents consider other options for getting kids to school.

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? Distributing laptops to students, 1:1 Chromebooks for each PreK-12 student.

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules?

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply)

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply)

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Surveyed our parents, three different times, surveyed once in late spring to ask about their/their kids experiences with remote learning during spring. Also asked those who did food program what that experience was, first worry for her in March was with food service. Second survey in July, to ask parents about what their comfort level was with sending students back to in-person learning. Wanted to find out what people were thinking. Transportation, would people transport students, had to limit students on buses. Early august third survey, three possible hybrid models, wanted to hear from parents which of those models could work. Knew that no one model would work for everyone, went for path of least harm. Firmed up who would be interested in fully remote. Also had teachers/staff involved, 5 planning groups over the summer, included parents. Spoke with staff about models as well.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Majority of public schools don’t provide remote learning, so one of the basic tenets for good virtual teaching/learning, held four days of professional development. Also had development on social/emotional well being. Learned providing food was absolutely critical, had phenomenal staff who were flexible, innovative and creative who could keep students learning during the change.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely?

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? DOE requires that districts come up with three plans–one fully in-person, one hybrid, one fully remote. Also has framework that tells you what to do in case there’s a positive case. CDC directives.

If yes, please describe your plan: When first realized they’d have access to CARES Act funds, also access to Coronavirus relief funding, that money presented to districts bc it’s costing more money to do hybrid model. Back in spring, they decided the best thing they could do was order devices for 1:1. Had it already at middle school, at high school all have chromebooks. Decided that would not be good enough if they went full remote. Challenge with Maine infra as well, bill got approved though. Once those orders filled, they’ll be 1:1. Ordered them in June, not sure when they’re going to be in. Told there could be delays, keep contacting to find out if there’s any news. Getting ready to give iPads to students. Students in grades 3-6 don’t have devices. Will go to paper packages if devices aren’t in.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? Meetings in person since hybrid, in spring they werre streamed. Went back to in-person in August. Set up with distance, wearing masks, monitoring capacity, if capacity was too big, set up overflow room

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? So much work happened this summer, nonstop planning and work, began with students on August 31st, happy to be able to do that, fun to have students back in the buildings, kids doing good job, following protocols, all worked, what was hard is that there are students in person two days a week, remote three days a week. Getting used to the change and structure and keeping everyone distanced, two separate bus routes for different cohorts, implementing all of our planning was a challenge but it was great.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. Everyone in education is trying to create a plan that allows students with the greatest need to be in more often, wish students were in every day, families struggling with day care, people are pretty aware of what the structure looks like, because there is so much change, people are concerned, had people out in spring for a while, some early feedback is that learning continuing, work is good, set a goal of practice, connection and engagement. Have to continue with that. Cohorts are small, it does allow for more 1:1 time with the teacher. Keeps telling people to PAY ATTENTION, see what they can learn and decide to implement as a result of this situation, paying attention to what’s working and what’s challenging, needs to find out which pieces make a lot of sense.

Notes Fall reopening plan as of 8/30: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eeaY0V4tUJedg435Y5zMbSthGnyulGSM/view

What is your District name? RSU 56

website https://www.rsu56.org/

What is your name? Pam Doyen

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 2075624300

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? We will follow all guidance, which is currently 1 student per seat, masks and social distancing. We purchased additional buses to account for the need to have fewer students per bus.

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? We provide 1:1 devices (ipads for younger grades, macbooks for all other grades).

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? Families are being given the choice of in-school or remote learning. We are currently surveying parents to see what the split will be. With less than half of our students accounted for on the survey, it is currently around 67% wishing to be in-school.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Reduce classroom sizes, Reduce school day.

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Collaborative Team worked on the plan, with staff serving on the team.

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Parents had split responses: About 25% felt it would not be safe to return, 25% wanted a return with no changes to the “normal” school day, 50% indicated they would send their child(ren) to school either way.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Need for consistent remote platform and schedule.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students? 6

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 98

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: We have an outlined hybrid plan (fewer students attending on alternating days) as well as a fully remote learning plan.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? In person with remote access for the public

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Uncertainty. Need for PPE.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes

What is your District name? RSU 73 /Jay-Livermore

website http://rsu73.org/

What is your name? Superintendent Scott Albert

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-897 – 6722

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? Hand sanitizer, bus driver directs people to seats. Directed off bus one at a time.

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? Training materials on google classroom provided, no issues yet on internet/device issues, lucky to get the 1:1 devices, other districts have issues ordering in bulk, ended up not having cases for some, know they’re better off than other districts.

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules?

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply)

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply)

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Did survey, parents were all over the place, asked if remote, hybrid, full-time, how would hybrid look, really all over the place, “kind of surprising”, all over the place, teachers were nervous, teachers wanted to come back full-time if it was safe, had a committee with all of the them, established hybrid, agreed that they also needed a full remote option for people who were afraid to send kids back or weren’t prepared to follow CDC guidelines. Teachers were more consistent.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? The biggest thing he learned was the shocking poverty level and what the school gave them was incredibly important, didn’t realize how important it was for so many people. A lot of districts across the state realize that too.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely?

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Has everything ready to go remote. Won’t be pretty” the first couple days, following CDC in case something happens

If yes, please describe your plan:

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? Done combination meetings the last six meetings, allowed up ot 50 people, had it at middle school gym, some board members coming, some coming tghrough zoom, definitely more on Zoom, when had discussion on sports, more people came in

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Trying to follow all the safety protocols, wanted to make sure they’re following all the protocols, finding a lot of things aren’t working well and tweaking them, next step will be figuring the process of what will happen if this continues, and what the process will be for someone who wants to change their cohort, such as remote to in-person or vice-versa. Don’t have enoguh room for everyone

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. Not sure people know how hard educators have worked. It’s new and unprecedented, sit on zoom meetings with other superintendents, new for the experienced supers as well, no one has lived through this, if this happened two-three years from now, things would be calmer

Notes http://rsu73.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/RSU-73-Returning-to-School-Trainings-and-Information.pdf

What is your District name? RSU 78 / Rangeley Lakes Region School Department

website https://www.rangeleyschool.org/

What is your name? Superintendent Chris Downing (here once/twice a week, email best route) won't be back until thursday next week (9/24)

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-864 – 3311

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? Worked with companies to help with hotspots, about 10% (20 kids) had to work with to get reliable access, some people just wouldn’t get access bc of location, community is in mountains, help provide areas that they could go to to do some of the work, will remain a problem for a state like Maine just because of location, can’t get a signal in, and doing so is an expense that’s beyond some folks. 20 families sounds like a small percentage in a way, but that’s 20 kids not getting the information they need, that’s why they’re hoping to get back after first quarter.

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? Student cohorts, staggered scheduling with two days of in-person schooling with three days of remote learning for each cohort. Older students divided into three groups, two of which have some in-person schooling and a third which is fully remote.

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply)

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply)

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Used survey that a lot of schools used in the state of Maine, original survey came out of South Portland, also had a steering committee that was made out of teachers, administrators and support, sent out at least 2-3 surveys to parents. Big concerns were the ability to have kids in school, how many days. having school board meeting to discuss increasing number of in-person students and pods in each grade. Safety concerns, following Maine DOE and CDC guidelines. Opened up on September 8th

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? Wished he had more advanced notice, remote learning isn’t as easy as turning on a computer. Have to have lessons planned out, have to configure different styles of learning, parents/guardians/caretakers have an important piece in the overall picture. They’re not trained in education, and staff aren’t trained in medical.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely?

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: Will move hybrid to be fully remote, wouldn’t have the in person, but would combine two groups into the remote cohort, with the teachers planning all the last few months, “we’ve been through it, we’d just have to go 5 days” Kids wind up being losers in full-remote. Only way to really learn is being in-person.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? Having in-person and zooming it, talking about where they’re going to go from hybrid, looking for 4 days of in-person, wednesday being remote, seeing how that works. Maybe after first quarter, seeing if they’re ready to go first five days.

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Uncertainty of what they’re dealing with, mixed messages that have come out through science and through medical, news orgs, that apprehension was the toughest thing to deal with. In today’s world, tech and social media accessibility, in order for a school system to base their decision, you try to look at the facts.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. The communication among superintendents has been tremendous, had weekly meetings, works in a couple school systems and at different superintendent meetings. Making decisions they haven’t been trained for. “May say doctor before some names ,but they’re not a doctor of covid-19, they’re a doctor of education.”

Notes Fall reopening plan: https://www.rangeleyschool.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Fall-2020-Reopening-Plan.pdf

What is your District name? Waterville School Department

website https://wtvl.aos92.org/

What is your name? Superintendent Eric L. Haley

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]

What is the best phone number to reach you? 207-873-4281

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation? Distancing at stops, masks, temp checks. Recommends that parents consider other options for getting kids to school.

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff? Bought hotspots, using COVID relief funds, ordered enough computers that everyone had the same computer, now all on wait, some might get there end of September, about 250-300 computers short, now trying to figure out what they had that would work. Lending stuff out like library books, hybrid models also need computers for kids that are coming to school, just don’t have enough, short 250 computers, ordered but haven’t come in, aware of other districts that are experiencing shortages in items that aren’t just computers, bought the last 30 cases of hand sanitizer, had to send a truck to get it

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? Student cohorts, while some families are opting for distance learning with the option to return on-site later in the year

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply)

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply)

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Surveyed parents in July about different things, most parents couldn’t tell them what was going on until they had a plan, about 20% of students are on full remote

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? The importance of every child having the same device, one that you can expect you can expect as a teacher to help maneuver them through

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely?

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Has a protocol for handling probable positive cases, isolation room. If county status changes, then have to see the what the guidelines are. Right now, don’t know what turnaround period for a test. Hasn’t made a contingency plan in writing.

If yes, please describe your plan:

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? Hybrid model. Way of attending it’s always been, some remote, some in person, 50/50, 7 member board, sometimes 3 in person, sometimes 4

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? Trauma, everyone being very anxious, some people scared, deciding to retire, trying to make sure the students, teachers felt safe, along with staff.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools. Believes everyone has the same issues, discipline issues with masks, will kids wear masks, teachers with conditions want to teach remotely, only have so many slots for remote teachers, biggest worry overall was the trauma. Personally worried about his own family, talked about the bubble in NBA.

Notes Great pdf with everything

What is your District name? Winthrop Public Schools

website https://www.winthropschools.org/

What is your name: Jim Hodgkin

What is the best email address to reach you? [email protected]g

What is the best phone number to reach you? 377-2296

1. For the Fall 2020, how will students learn?: A mix of classroom and remote

1a. If you answered CLASSROOM to Question 1, how do you plan to manage busing/transportation?

1b. If you answered REMOTE to Question 1, how will you support students through technology (computers and internet access) and connect students with staff?

1c. If you answered MIX to Question 1, what percent of students and staff will be in buildings at any time? How do you plan to manage schedules? We have surveyed our families and feel that between 30 and 40% of our families will keep their children home which means we expect between 60 and 70% of our students to be in the buildings

2. Do you plan to do any of the following to manage schools?: (check all that apply) Have in person instruction on four days and one day of remote learning.

3. In coming to the decision about how to operate in the Fall, did you: (check all that apply) Survey parents, Survey staff

4. If you surveyed parents or staff, what did you learn from the survey(s)? Parents are concerned about sending their children back until the COVID-19 pandemic is gone or under control.

5. When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what was the most important thing you learned during that process? How challenging engaging students was. We also learned that we could have used more time for teacher preparation before trying to engage and teach students.

5a: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, how many hours per week were staff in contact with students?

5b: When you closed schools and moved to remote learning in the Spring, what percent of students had technology to connect remotely? 1

6. Do you have a contingency plan for continued learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases? Yes

If yes, please describe your plan: Following the guidance from the DOE, we have a green, yellow, and red plan.

7. How will school board meetings be conducted in the fall? In person with remote access for the public

8. What would you say is the greatest obstacle to students and teachers returning to your buildings? uncertainty of everything.

9. Please add anything else you think it is important for us to know about COVID-19 and Maine schools.

Notes

