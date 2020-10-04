(All times Eastern)
Sunday, October 4

AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped)
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Duke
SECN — Alabama at Florida
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
FS1 — The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Tampa Bay
FOX — Cleveland at Dallas
4:25 a.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: (postponed)
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at San Francisco
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Lincoln, Neb.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Monday

CYCLING
1 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The LiègeBastogneLiège, Liège to Province de Liège, 159 miles (taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

