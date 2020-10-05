(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 5

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 1, at Los Angeles

TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 1, at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Green Bay

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

