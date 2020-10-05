(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 5
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 1, at Los Angeles
TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 1, at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Green Bay
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
Early Tuesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.