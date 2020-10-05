FARMINGTON — Two candidates are vying for a four-year term to represent District 1 on the Franklin County Commission in the Nov. 3 election.

District 1 represents Carthage, Jay, Temple, Wilton, and Washington and Perkins townships.

Incumbent Terrance “Terry” Brann, a Republican, is being challenged by Tiffany Mauiri, a Democrat. Both are from Wilton.

Brann is finishing his first term. Maiuri is a member of the Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee.

The two answered questions from the Sun Journal, including why they are running for commissioner.

“I love the job,” Brann said. “I’m pleased that as commissioners we were able to address and solve many problems within the county and improve Franklin County’s financial picture. One important matter was solving and implementing a long-term plan to address the unfunded costs associated with the employee retirement accruement situation. We have slowly lowered this costly situation from $503,000 to today’s debt of under $300,000. I am optimistic that with prudent spending policies we can continue to work toward lowering this costly unfunded debt. If we hadn’t reduced the line items annually over the last four years, the budget would have reflected at least an additional $200,000 increase each year. I want to continue that work that I began four years ago.

Maiuri said she is running “because there is a need to change the culture and management practices of the county commissioners.”

“As a governing body, the current commissioners are out of touch with our taxpayers,” she said. “They remain inaccessible, meeting middays at 10 a.m., and unaccountable (for example, an annual report is not published). This is a time where we need extraordinary leadership to tackle the difficult challenges in Franklin County while preparing for the ones that lie ahead.”

Maiuri believes the most pressing need in the county is that it is essential that commissioners thoughtfully address the 21st century needs of Franklin County, including public health and fire, in a fiscally responsible manner.

“This can be accomplished through exceptional county leadership by attentively listening to the residents, meeting with them in all three districts, harnessing the resources vital to the advancement of the rural broadband initiative, and actively collaborating with the Greater Franklin County Development Council alongside local businesses to foster a growing economy,” Maiuri said.

Brann believes the most pressing need of county government is to continue to move forward with sound budgetary decisions.

“For many years the commissioners did not always spend taxpayer dollars in a prudent manner,” he wrote. “The current commissioners, working with members of the Franklin County budget committee, have in a short time improved Franklin County’s financial picture and have done so while still maintaining necessary county services.”

The current commissioners have phased out program grants to social service and infrastructure service groups over the past several years. Brann and Maiuri gave their opinions on whether money should be included in the county budget for the grants.

“As I campaign over the next several weeks I’ll be asking that question,” Brann said. “My view at this point in time is that adding anything additional to the county budget will require a property tax increase. Overall, I feel that eliminating the unfunded liability associated with the employee accruement has to be our first concern before adding additional debt. We need to pay our current debts before burdening our property taxpayers with additional costs. I am also concerned with the current situation with the Androscoggin Mill. The commissioners need to be very cautious in regards to new spending until we know what will happen in the mill’s future.”

An explosion in April destroyed a digester used in the wood pulp process at Pixelle Specialty Solutions paper mill in Jay. Downsizing at the mill in the past several years has contributed to declining valuation and the amount of taxes Jay pays to the county.

As for funding the program grants, Maiuri said, “The question we should be asking ourselves is, ‘How do we provide suitable services, to sustain our small businesses, stabilize families and children, and keep our county safe and secure, using the limited resources at hand?’”

As for whether the candidates believe something should be eliminated or implemented in county government, Brann said, “I feel comfortable with current funding levels within the county budget. Franklin County’s spending is under control, and I’m proud to have been involved in improving our financial situation.”

Maiuri said, “I propose exploring the pros/cons of creating a Franklin County Charter that, if approved by the county’s residents, could increase the size of the board from three to five commissioners and balance voting power between the commissioners and Budget Committee. This would allow for better representation for the 30,000 people of Franklin County, while decreasing the $36,000 current

budget line for the commissioners.”

