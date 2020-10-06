Farmington Grange is open for rentals

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange will host a Pomona meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, wearing masks and using social distancing. Grange members have been meeting in the hall for the past two months. Prior to that, they were using Zoom.

The Grange has been receiving donations to help make up for loss of revenue from hall rentals and the Farmington Fair, receiving funds to pay for heat and utilities through the winter. If donations and kitchen rentals continue, members hope to get through another year and host the Winter Farmers Market.

Grangers went to Avon in August to make a presentation to the Maine School of Masonry, chosen for the 2020 Community Service Award. The members plan to continue the dictionary project, presenting each third-grader in Farmington with a dictionary.

Master Bonnie Clark said the hall is open, with room for small group meetings. It has a commercial kitchen and a dining hall for rent. For more information, call Clark at 207-778-6637.

Bean supper to benefit fuel aid program

DURHAM — Acacia Lodge, Rte. 136, is sponsoring a take-out baked bean supper to benefit the Durham Fuel Assistance Program from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

There will be two kinds of beans, hot dog, potato salad, coleslaw, chop suey and cookies.

The lodge will accept donations and will delivery directly to the car.

Heritage society to hear talk on war, horses

WEST PARIS — The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine will hold a monthly meeting in the FinnAm Center, 8 Maple St., at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

Following a brief business meeting, Bill Doyle will present a program describing the involvement of horses in the Finnish military during the Winter War of 1939-40.

There will be a coffee table. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

