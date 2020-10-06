CANTON – Gordon McCleary, 74, passed away August 27, 2020 at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton with family by his side. He is survived by his daughters, Annie and Allie; and brothers, Doug and Ken.

Gordon was born in Newport, R.I. in 1945, to Mary and Carroll McCleary. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Berlin. Later, his college studies propelled him from Los Angeles to Boston, then to Gray, Maine, where he raised a family.

Gordon is fondly remembered by all who knew him as a loving father and friend. He had a flair for adventure and loved exploring the Maine woods. Memories of his kindheartedness, sense of humor, and bright spirit will be cherished.

A celebration of life will be announced when it is safe to gather.

Donations in Gordon’s memory may be made to: American Brain

Foundation, supporting research across the whole spectrum of brain disease