RUMFORD – Robert Kerr Dickson (Bampa, Shishka, Bob) age 89, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home where he resided for the past three years.He was born in Rumford to Rachel Swett Dickson and Kerr B. Dickson on Nov. 20, 1930. He was educated in Mexico schools where he graduated in 1948. He served in the USMC during the Korean Conflict, where he was a well-known Gunsmith and had a love for fixing and collecting guns.He married Charlene Arsenault from Mexico on Dec.3, 1955. He later attended a machinist apprenticeship program in Oakland California. He then worked as an excellent machinist for International Paper Company in Jay, Maine until his retirement. Bob was an avid outdoorsman from his youth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting and relaxing at his camps “Bummer’s Retreat” in Carthage, Maine and at his camp on Moosehead Lake. He cherished the time he spent with his grandson Nate, hunting and fishing. Bob was a man of many skills. He had a knack for fixing and fabricating anything. Bob and his wife raised five children with generosity, loyalty, and love. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and will be missed and remembered fondly.He was a great man from an amazing generation.Fathers and husbands like him are what made America great. Men who stayed true and provided, like Bob are the real heroes to their families and country. He will always be remembered for his sarcasm, quick wit, and his hilarious “Bampa quotes”. He was predeceased by his parents; and his son Bruce Robert. He is survived by his wife Charlene Dickson; and his five children Lynne Steele, Denise (Steve) Garcia, Chris (Julie) Dickson, Melanie (Ricky) Calden, all of Rumford, and Craig (Katie) Dickson of Windham; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Bob’s family would like to thank the staff at the Rumford Community Home, especially those who went out of their way to make him feel loved and cared for.Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.comA graveside service with military honors will be held at St. John’s cemetery in Rumford on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, 364-4366.