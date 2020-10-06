RUMFORD ? Mrs. Theresa M. Gallant, 94 died Friday Oct. 2, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home. She resided on Summit Street in Mexico.Theresa was born in Mexico, Maine on Jan. 15, 1926. She was a daughter to Anna (LeBlanc) and George Bernard. She was a graduate of Mexico High School in 1944.She was the first girl to be baptized into her faith at St. Theresa’s Church, thus named, Theresa. As a devout Catholic, she practiced her faith at St. Theresa’s until it’s closing in 2008. She was an active member of the Women’s Guild. After the closing, she became a communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior Church in Rumford, Maine. Her faith was constant, her cherished rosary always near and her bible very well read. Mom always turned to her faith for guidance, strength, acceptance and peace.On June 29, 1946, Theresa married Edward J. Gallant in Mexico, Maine, where they lived and raised their family together for 57 years. Her husband, Ed, predeceased her in October 2003.Mom had a passion and love of life and she expressed those passions in so many ways. Mom’s first and forever passion was her family. She raised us with a loving heart and gentle hands. Some life lessons were difficult, but she always made them a little easier. She was the center of all of our lives, five children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends.Mom especially loved nature and taught us to appreciate and respect its beauty and its gifts. As a family, we took long nature walks, picked berries, fished the brooks and searched for our perfect Christmas tree. She welcomed all the four seasons and referred to them as “the cleansing of the seasons”. Mom viewed every early morning from her dining room window with her loved morning paper and a fresh cup of coffee to start her day. Her flower gardens were of exceptional beauty and her window boxes a gardener’s delight. She soon became known as the “lady with the overflowing flower boxes” bringing much pleasure for many to admire.Another well-known passion was mom’s cooking. Her cooking and baking were more than a talent or a skill, they were her gift. What was once enjoyed by family, grew into an exceptional successful business known throughout Western Maine. She catered many weddings, retirement parties, funerals, and several community events of celebration. Although there were many, she had the ability to make each one unique to the individual and the event by adding that perfect personal touch.Together, Mom and dad found a shared interest and passion, Ball Room Dancing which brought them so much joy and fun filled evenings. They enjoyed traveling throughout New England with special friends to share the dance floor and together the dancing couple perfected a lively Fox Trot which was a joy to watch. They loved watching old movies together, reading and the company of great friends. They spent many hours enjoying the antics of the Golden Girls. Florida became their winter home where they discovered new experiences and new friends which developed into lifelong friendships.We must mention and not forget Mom’s four-legged companion, Sadie. Sadie and Mom had a very special bond. After Dad passed, Sadie filled Mom’s days and nights with her furry warm cuddles and a loyal love and Mom filled Sadie with freshly cooked chicken every day with equal love. Also, we must mention that Sadie loved was loved so much, she was actually buried twice?..long story?!We know the days to come will be difficult without her, her warm hugs, her sweet face and her twinkling bright smile but we will take comfort in the unconditional love she gave us, the faith she taught us and a lifetime of cherished beautiful memories.Survivors include two daughters, Paulette Puiia and her husband Joe of Rumford, Claudette Moore of South Portland, two sons, Timothy Gallant of Litchfield and Jamie Gallant and his wife Shirley of Rumford; grandchildren, Eric Laperle and his wife Heather, Bryan Laperle and companion Britnee, Kristin Perry and her husband Scott Tucker, Kari Barrett and her husband Kevin, Mindy Bourret and her husband Tom, Cory Gallant and Jason Gallant; great-grandchildren, Ella, Ava, Athena, Kalliope, Taylor, Hunter, Cameron, Alyvia, Mallorie, Ryan and Karen, Christopher and Abby, and Sarah; brother Fred Bernard and his wife Rollie of Lewiston; and many special and loved nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by a daughter Luann; brothers, George Bernard, Jr. (Jun) Benjamin (Ben) Bernard, Sister Florida (Freda) Weir; son-in-law Jerome Moore and daughter-in-law Sue Gallant.Mom extended her motherly love to Bill Buckingham, Gregg Scott, Maureen Philbrick, Darlene Baker, Carolyn Woodward and their families who became an integral part of the Gallant family and who blessed Mom with their love and kindness for so many years.The family would like to thank the Rumford Community Home and Beacon Hospice, especially Rae, April and Amber for their loving care in mom’s last days.Friends and family are invited sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Due to COVID-19 Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in St John Cemetery in Rumford. Friends and family are invited to call at the Meader & Son Funeral home 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Masks are required and we will be following social distancing.