Social media accounts:

facebook.com/sessionsformainehouse; Instagram: @sessionsformainehouse; Twitter: @savannahsesh

Occupation:

Executive director, Museums of the Bethel Historical Society; elementary librarian, SAD 17

Education:

Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, Smith College (BA), University of Washington (MLIS)

Community Organizations:

Bethel Area Neighborhood Response Team coordinator; CORE Board of Directors; Sunday River Ski Patrol volunteer; Maine Library Association.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Gardening and preserving food, mountain biking, skiing, volunteering, building things, embroidery, generally being helpful.

Family status:

Dog mom

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs; Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry; or Energy, Utilities and Technology.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Generally. Decisions were made using data and have been updated with the science. The low number of cases and lack of community transmission when guidelines are followed also support the regulations.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

It should be a balanced approach. Protect funding for our most essential services, like schools and health care and support small, local businesses as well as ensure we get all federal relief possible.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

It’s my first year ever being registered in a party. I believe in people over profits, funding essential services, and taking care of our most vulnerable. I will not just be a rubber stamp for a party

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Making a life in Maine in the future. I think young people want to know there will be good jobs, affordable housing, opportunities to recreate, quality education/training, and other young people here.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

It is tiresome. I am committed to really listening to people with all kinds of opinions. I try to recognize emotional arguments versus reasoned arguments to better know where someone is coming from.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to increase participation in and understanding of state government, and get broadband into every home, though that is a long-term goal. I want to make life better for Mainers during my service.

« Previous

filed under: