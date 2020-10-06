Westbrook police detectives said Tuesday they have located a 28-year-old woman who had been missing since the weekend.

Maryjane Giddings was located at a residence in Westbrook Tuesday and is safe, said Westbrook Police Captain Steven Goldberg.

Giddings did not return to her supervised living situation after a visit with friends over the weekend, and police on Monday asked the public to help find her.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: