REGION — Are you working to figure out next steps for getting your business idea off the ground or looking to push forward a new strategy for your business? New Ventures Maine is offering a new series of tuition-free online workshops starting in October, Business Success Series- Fall 2020.
Business Success is a series of seven workshops, offered online at 12 p.m., on Tuesdays, October 6 – November 17, 2020. All sessions will be facilitated live by New Ventures Maine microenterprise trainers from all over the state. Anyone who is ready to start or grow their business is welcome to apply. Pre-registration is required by 11 a.m. the day of the workshop (recordings are not available).
Individuals may sign up for one or more of the workshops. Each online workshop is designed to provide concrete tools and resources to break down next steps into manageable tasks. The following topics are offered on the dates listed.
Values + Mission- Clarity for your Business (October 6)
Your Marketing Strategy (October 13)
Pricing Strategies (October 20)
Bookkeeping Solutions (October 27)
Projecting Cash Flow (November 3)
Quickbooks- Is it Right for Me? (November 10)
Tax Readiness for the Self Employed (November 17)
New Ventures Maine helps Maine people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through free classes and workshops, and one-on-one coaching in three program areas: Build a Career, Start a Business, and Manage your Money.
For more information or to register visit www.newventuresmaine.org or email Karleen Andrews at [email protected] or call her at (207) 557-1885.
