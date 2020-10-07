Tina Riley has been a godsend as our local representative (District 74). She is not a career politician, nor will she ever be. She works tirelessly for her people, yet always has a smile and time to chat when you see her.

I have contacted her on a couple of hot topics, and she has always gotten back to me and gone out of her way to do whatever she can to help. When one sees her in public she is like an old friend. She is part of our community, and truly cares about what she is doing.

Jean Tardif, Livermore