100 Years ago 1920

Vocational training for women and girls in machine shops where light parts are made in wood product factories; where assembling and finishing are important processes in optical and instrument factories, and in sheet metal shops, in order that the women may reach the more skilled and remunerative jobs now occupied by men at these trades, is advocated by Mary Anderson, Director of the Women’s Bureau of the U. S. Department of Labor, in a report made public today, entitled “Industrial Opportunities and Training for Women and Girls.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Bruce A. Clark of Auburn, announced members of the committees assisting her with plans for the third annual Edward Little High School Alumni Homecoming which is to be held on November 7. Mrs. Gerald Laplante of Turner Street, Auburn, is chairman of advance reservations, Mrs. Lillian King will take care of the reception and registration, and Malcolm Philbrook Jr. is chairman of “work details.“ The activities will include tours of the high school to be conducted by Mrs. Arlene Hawkins and her committee and dances for which Mr. and Mrs. Azel B. Faunce are the chairmen. A special program is planned for halftime at the Cony-Edward Little football game and this committee includes Mrs. Sandra Jacques, Mrs. Roland Cameron and Richard Gammon. Mrs. Ruth Gagnon and Mrs. Joyce Higgins are decorating co-chairmen, Mrs. Mary Ann Norcross is in charge of gifts, Mrs. Janet Gibson is in charge of mailing and Howard Feldman and Glendon Burgess are in charge of publicity.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Mizpah Circle of King’s Daughters and Sons hosted the 1995 Maine Branch convention Sept. 27 with President Gwen Renwick presiding. For Mizpah members, it was a special celebration in observance of the 100th anniversary of the circle which was formed Aug. 16, 1896. The full day program included reports from each circle, a luncheon served by the ladies of the church under the direction of Rosie Morrill, and an afternoon program by Mitch Thomas of North Jay. In his presentation, which included both the spoken word and song, Thomas told about the joy of public service and his involvement with service groups and causes over the years.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

