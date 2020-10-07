• Arnold J. Clark Jr., 47, of 236 Rice Road, Waterford, on charges of violation of protection from abuse order and violation of condition of release, 9:59 a.m. Monday at 1240 Main St. by Oxford Police Department.

• Connor T. Heaward, 24, of 246 Tiger Hill Road, Oxford, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 8:06 p.m. Tuesday at that address by Oxford Police Department.

• Christopher K. Martin, 38, of 679 Roxbury Notch Road, Roxbury, on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, 6:54 p.m. Monday in Roxbury by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

