Firefighters recovered the body of a 66-year-old man after a fire swept through a Robbinston home on Oct. 8. Submitted photo

ROBBINSTON — A fire that swept through a home has claimed a life, the state fire marshal’s office says.

Firefighters recovered the body of a 66-year-old man Wednesday evening. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The state medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office are trying to determine what caused the fire.

This story will be updated. 

