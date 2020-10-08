WATERFORD — The Waterford Library will finally be holding its Annual Book Sale outside under tents on the Wilkins House lawn next to the Church at 19 Plummer Hill Road on Sat. October 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Over the past year, our generous donors have given a wonderful variety of almost new and used books with something for everyone. Bring your friends, and come fill a bag (or more) with treasures.

Social Distancing, Masks, Gloves or Hand-Sanitizing Required per concern over COVID-19 safety. Cash and Checks gratefully accepted.

Rain Date – Sunday October 11, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

Any questions? [email protected]ail.com

