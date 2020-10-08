WATERFORD — The Waterford Library will finally be holding its Annual Book Sale outside under tents on the Wilkins House lawn next to the Church at 19 Plummer Hill Road on Sat. October 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Over the past year, our generous donors have given a wonderful variety of almost new and used books with something for everyone. Bring your friends, and come fill a bag (or more) with treasures.
Social Distancing, Masks, Gloves or Hand-Sanitizing Required per concern over COVID-19 safety. Cash and Checks gratefully accepted.
Rain Date – Sunday October 11, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.
Any questions? [email protected]ail.com
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Greenwood to vote at town office this year
-
The Bethel Citizen
Principals laud staff, students for safe beginning
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel discusses meeting frequency
-
The Bethel Citizen
Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen visits Bethel
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford selectmen mull future site of town office