To the Editor:

I’m writing as a long term Norway resident, retired MD and former owner of Books N Things, in support of Katey Branch for the District 19 Senate seat.

I’ve known Katey for many years, and have always found her to be honest, compassionate, and particularly driven toward the betterment of our community. Katey is a collaborator and is always open to listening to all viewpoints on a subject and finding consensus. She has been a tireless volunteer, whether at Fare Share Co-op, or the Alan Day Community Garden. She has a particular interest in food insecurity and addressing it from a local perspective, rooted in providing local access to fresh produce, individual gardening, and encouraging healthy lifestyles through the Oxford County Wellness Collaborative.

Katey has already benefited the community in so many ways, including running her own business and raising her wonderful twin daughters, that now seems the perfect time to allow her to positively impact the entire state by sending her to Augusta! She would be a great choice for Maine and represent our towns in the best possible way!

Erica Jed

Norway

filed under: