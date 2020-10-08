If you are a fan of big, red dogs then it’s possible you are looking at your new, best friend. This is Ben.

There is no doubt about it, Ben is a big dog. He weighs 84 pounds. He is also very attractive with his red coat and muscular body.

Ben is a rugged dog. He enjoys play time with other dogs at the shelter. He also likes his walk time with his handlers. His boundless energy will help him keep up with the busy life style of an outdoor enthusiast. He is a good choice for the person that wants the secure feeling of having a large dog around and also wants a companion.

At the end of a long day, Ben will appreciate being near his person for some quiet, snuggle time.

Ben is ready to be a faithful, dependable friend and companion.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

