NORWAY — Despite the partial shutdown of businesses and many community activities, Norway’s Gingerbread House is moving along in its next steps in rehabilitation. After a spring fundraising appeal that did better than expected during the Covid crisis, plans are progressing to add an entrance porch to the west side of the turret.

The new porch will allow entrance through the restored double doors and has been designed by Richard McSherry to incorporate characteristic details in keeping with the original porch, which transversed the entire north side of the building.

Pieces of the original porch have been saved and stored in the basement and will be used, where possible, in the new porches. In future rehabilitation, the entire first story of the original porch will be restored, using these salvaged pieces in its construction.

The house, an iconic structure on Norway’s Main Street, was saved from demolition and moved down Main Street to its current location nine years ago. Since then, the non-profit Norway Landmarks Preservation Society (also known as Friends of the Gingerbread House) have raised money, hired contractors, engaged volunteers and obtained grants to rehabilitate the landmark house.

The Gingerbread House has received a new roof, new chimney, painting and carpentry repair of the clapboard siding, a new entrance to the basement, restoration of doors and trim, electrical hook ups and restoration of most of the windows. The initial goal has been to preserve the exterior and save it from further damage while plans are made for its future use. The construction of the porches and completion of the windows will be the final steps in the original preservation plan of the exterior.

In the past week Scott Roberts has finished the excavation for the porch foundation and contractor Mark Grover has begun the construction of the porch.

On Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., members of the Friends of the Gingerbread House Board of Directors will be at the Gingerbread House on Main St. in Norway, to collect further donations and offer tours of the building. They hope that the public will stop by to enjoy some coffee and donuts, see the progress of the porch construction, and make a voluntary donation to tour the building. Contributions can also be made to Friends of the Gingerbread House, PO Box 525, Norway ME 04268 or online at www.gingerbreadhousenorway.org .

