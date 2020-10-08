GREENWOOD — Town Manager Kim Sparks said the town was officially approved to hold this year’s election voting at the town office instead of the town legion hall. The move comes after concerns of mold in the legion hall.

Selectman Norman Milliard asked if poll workers would be in the same room as voters. Sparks said they would all be in the same room.

Sparks said the town has had 126 requests for absentee ballots so far and that roughly 12 people have come into the office to the vote. Sparks said she expects more people to come in early to vote in the coming weeks.

In other news, selectmen discussed adding a Greenwood resident to the Mahoosuc Broadband Committee.

Sparks said the committee has only met three times so far, and that meetings usually occur during the day. All the meetings have been held via Zoom.

Multiple residents have contacted the town office complaining about their internet speed, according to Sparks. Sparks asked each of them if they would be interested in joining the committee, with one resident declining and the other two citing conflicts with work schedules.

The committee currently has residents from Newry, Bethel, Woodstock and Albany Township.

People interested in joining the committee can contact the town office at 207-875-2773.

The board approved renewing appointments to the planning board for Eva Mills and Bill Bickford. Both terms are for three years.

The board will next meet on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

