NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is grateful to the many people throughout the community who handcraft and donate beautiful items that individuals living with cancer can use to provide comfort:

Heart-shaped pillows (for those who have had breast or chest surgery

HUG quilts to stay warm during chemotherapy treatments

Neck pillows and rectangular pillows

Seatbelt covers to protect infusion ports/relieve pressure to the chest caused by crossbody seat belts.

Heating/cooling rice bags

Tote bags

Hand-knitted breast prostheses (sizes A-D)

Handknit & crocheted hats,

Head scarves and kerchiefs

Knitted and crocheted afghans, laptop quilts

We especially want to thank Bonnie and the clients at the Progress Center in Norway who make so many most of our heart and rectangular pillows, as well as rice heating bags and tote bags.

Let us know if there is something you need! Email us at [email protected] or call us at (207) 890-0329 and we can arrange pick-up/delivery.

