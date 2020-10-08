SCARBOROUGH — Hannaford Supermarkets today introduced a new way for children to learn about the importance of health and wellness and the building blocks of healthy eating habits with the launch of the Hannaford Snack Pals website and app.

HannafordSnackPals.com is a new kid-friendly website featuring interactive games, activities, videos and recipes for the whole family. The Hannaford Snack Pals mobile app also includes a virtual scavenger hunt designed to introduce children to healthy eating habits in a fun and engaging manner.

The launch coincides with National Child Health Day, which is held annually on the first Monday in October in recognition of the care and guidance children need to grow strong and healthy.

“Hannaford is committed to building strong, healthy communities,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Online Dietitian Anne L’Heureux. “We know that healthy habits start early and programs that focus on child nutrition are important in developing life-long practices. Hannaford Snack Pals provides parents with the support they need to instill the benefits of nutrition in their children. We encourage parents to incorporate Hannaford Snack Pals into their child’s screen time while fostering a love for fruits, vegetables and fresh flavors.”

Designed for children ages 5 to 10, Hannaford Snack Pals centers around a world of colorful fruit and vegetable characters, including Alicia Apple; Carlos Carrot; and Stanley Strawberry. Each character’s personality is based on nutritional benefits associated with its fruit or vegetable moniker.

Activities offered on the website include an interactive matching game which allows children to assign a fruit or vegetable with its “super power” and downloadable coloring pages designed to familiarize kids with healthy ingredients.

The website also features more than 30 kid-friendly healthy recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack time. The quick and budget-friendly recipes include Fruit Salsa; Rainbow Pizza; Coconut Water Berry Popsicles; and Banana Bread Pancakes.

