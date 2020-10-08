Pumpkin alfredo pasta

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces fettuccine

2 tablespoon butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup pumpkin puree

½ cup whole milk

½ cup  grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

½ tsp. chopped rosemary

¼ tsp. grated nutmeg

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

DIRECTIONS:

1.In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook fettuccine according to package directions. Drain.

2. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in rosemary and pumpkin. Pour in milk and stir until evenly combined, then stir in Parmesan and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes, or until you reach your desired consistency.

3. Turn off heat and toss pasta in the sauce. Garnish with parsley and more Parmesan, if desired.

